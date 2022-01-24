2 police officers struck by car on Interstate 64 in St. Louis Monday night

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Boyle Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis police officers were struck by a car and injured Monday night.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the Boyle Avenue exit. The officers were responding to an unrelated crash at the time.

The police officers were both rushed to the hospital for treatment.

No other information about the crash has been provided.

Both directions of I-64 were closed to traffic while the crash was being investigated.

In a press briefing, Chief John Hayden said both officers were alert and talking. One officer is a 6-year veteran and the other is a prebationary officer.