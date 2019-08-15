ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two people were shot in the Fairground neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the intersection of Pleasant Street and Lee Avenue around 4:35 p.m. where a 34-year-old man and 26-year-old woman said they were standing near the corner when five unknown men in a SUV fired shots in their direction.

Both victims were transported to a hospital.

The victims said the shooters ranged in age from 16 to 20 years old and were all wearing surgical masks.

A third person was also in the area but was not hit by gunfire. His vehicle was damaged, police said.

