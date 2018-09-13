ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on the Delmar Loop MetroLink platform Wednesday evening.
A spokesman with the St. Louis Fire Department said a man and woman were shot on the platform at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Des Peres Avenue at around 7:30. Neither victim was in critical condition, but the spokesperson didn't know their exact conditions.
Shortly after the incident, Metro tweeted they would not be servicing the station.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
