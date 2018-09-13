ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on the Delmar Loop MetroLink platform Wednesday evening.

A spokesman with the St. Louis Fire Department said a man and woman were shot on the platform at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Des Peres Avenue at around 7:30. Neither victim was in critical condition, but the spokesperson didn't know their exact conditions.

Shortly after the incident, Metro tweeted they would not be servicing the station.

Rider Alert: Until further notice, MetroBus will not serve the Delmar Loop Transit Center — Metro (@STLMetro) September 13, 2018

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

