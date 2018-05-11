ST. LOUIS – Two day care workers are facing a felony charge after court documents say they encouraged and directed children to fight each other.

Mickala Guliford, 28, and Tena N. Dailey, 22, both face a felony charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, according a probable cause statement.

On Dec. 7, 2016, Guliford and Dailey were in charge of a class of 3 and 4-year-olds at the Adventure Learning Center. Both women encouraged and directed the children to engage in fistfights with each other, according to a probable cause statement.

Surveillance video revealed fighting among the children occurred over a 35-minute period involving at least six of the children. During the fights, children wore a padded glove on one hand to hit each other.

The video also shows a child who had just participated in a fight crying. At one point during the video, Guliford, while watching the children fight, is observed jumping up and down with excitement.

One of the children suffered red marks and swelling on his face along with a black eye.

