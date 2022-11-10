Police: 2 students ingest unknown substance at St. Louis middle school

Police were initially called to the North Side Community School for a report of a sick case.

ST. LOUIS — Two students were taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at a St. Louis middle school Thursday morning, police said.

Officials were called to the North Side Community School in the 600 block of North Grand near Washington Avenue just past 11 a.m. after a child reportedly ingested an unknown substance. Nearly 50 minutes later, first responders returned to the school to treat another student.

Both minors were taken to the hospital, one as a precaution and the other with injuries that were not life-threatening. Limited information surrounding the incident has been released.

