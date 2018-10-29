OAKVILLE, Mo. – Two students were taken into custody after a fight broke out at Oakville High School Monday morning.

According to St. Louis County police, a school resource officer intervened in a fight between students that occurred at 7:10 a.m.

A 15-year-old old and 16-year-old were taken into custody after will be referred to St. Louis County Family Courts for further processing. Both were seen by a school nurse to be treated for minor injuries.

An administrator was also injured while he tried to separate students. He was taken to an urgent care for his injuries.

A video of the fight has been making its round on social media.

Letter sent to parents Monday afternoon

Dear Parents,

This morning before school started, there was a fight in the school cafeteria involving three students. Several administrators intervened and broke up the fight. We understand that video of the fight has been shared on social media, and we've received several calls checking on the welfare of our staff and students. All of our staff and students are OK.

We are investigating the matter, and discipline will be rendered as detailed in our district disciplinary policy.

Thank you for your concern.

Jan Kellerman

Principal

Oakville High School

