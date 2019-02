ST. LOUIS — Two Roosevelt High School students were taken to the hospital after the bus they were riding on was hit by a car.

The crash happened at around 3:20 p.m. A spokeswoman from St. Louis Public Schools said 20 students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The two students were looked at by first responders on the scene before being taken to the hospital. The spokeswoman did not say what their conditions were.