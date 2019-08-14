ST. LOUIS — Two people were taken into custody after a police chase ended in a crash along Interstate 44 at Shrewsbury Avenue early Wednesday morning.

St. Louis County police said the chase started in East St. Louis due to a stolen vehicle and the chase went into St. Louis city.

First responders were called to the scene for injuries, but it is unknown how many people were injured.

I-44 westbound was closed in the area but has since reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

