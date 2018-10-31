ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Two teens were charged Wednesday in connection to a carjacking and police pursuit that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis County police officers responded to the 12400 block of Horizon Village Drive around 1:50 p.m. for a robbery. The two suspects, Traveon Scott, 19, and Allen Johnson 18, robbed a victim at gunpoint and fired a round into the air before taking off in the victim’s Mazda.

Police spotted the victim’s vehicle near Dunn Road and Lewis and Clark Boulevard. Officers initiated a pursuit which ended in the parking lot of Jamestown Mall. Scott and Johnson tried to flee from officers on foot and were eventually arrested.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

Scott was charged with one count of first-degree robbery, one count of armed criminal action and one count of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. He’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only, no 10 percent bond.

Johnson was charged with one count of first-degree robbery, one count of armed criminal action and one count of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. He’s being held on a $75,000 cash-only, no 10 percent bond.

