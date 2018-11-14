ST. LOUIS – Two teens are in custody after robbing a woman in St. Louis’ DeBaliviere Place neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Pershing around 7:10 p.m. where a woman said she just got out of her vehicle when two boys approached her, pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys.

The woman threw her keys at the suspects and fled for her safety. Officers found both suspects, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy. Both were taken into custody.

A gun and the victim’s keys were recovered.

© 2018 KSDK