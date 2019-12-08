LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Two teens were killed in a Lincoln County car accident Sunday night.

A car driven by a 16-year-old boy traveled off the left side of the roadway near Missouri Route 47 west of Sunswept Drive and hit a tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was transported to a hospital with ‘moderate’ injuries. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.

Two of the passengers, Brayden Hood, 16 and Mario Montalvo, 16, were killed in the accident. Police said they were not wearing seat belts. Both boys are from Troy, Missouri.

Both teens were students at Troy Buchanan High School. A spokesperson said they will have therapists there for the week. School begins on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured and transported to a hospital. According to the accident report, he was not wearing a seat belt.

Another 17-year-old was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.

