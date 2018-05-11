ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two teens robbed a woman and took her car Sunday night in St. Louis’ Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 4500 block of S. Compton around 8:20 p.m. where a woman told police she was grabbing items from her 2010 Chevrolet Traverse when two teens approached her. The suspects, 14 to 15-years-old approached her with a gun and demanded her property and keys. They fled the scene and officers spotted the vehicle near Virginia and Osceola and tried to curb it.

The suspects crashed the car into a parked vehicle in the 3200 block of Osceola and fled the scene on foot.

