ST. LOUIS – Three people were injured in a shooting in St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of Selber Court around 12:45 p.m.

A 31-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were outside when an SUV fired shots at a 27-year-old man. The 31-year-old woman was hit in the arm by a bullet and the 13-year-old girl was hit in the head. The brother of the 31-year-old woman told 5 On Your Side his sister is six months pregnant.

The 27-year-old man returned fire with his personal firearm.

A 16-year-old girl was inside an apartment when a bullet flew through a window. All three victims were transported to a hospital.