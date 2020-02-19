FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis teen is facing charges after police said he shot two other teens during a drug deal in Robertsville on Sunday.

Servando Padilla, 17, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said that late Sunday night a Washington police officer pulled over a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, who said they'd been shot. The victims, both from the St. Louis area, were taken to Mercy Washington Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The male victim told police he and the girl had gone to a house on the 3000 block of Sunset Avenue in Robertsville to sell marijuana.

When they pulled into the driveway, Padilla and another male suspect came up to the vehicle, police said. Padilla pulled out a gun and ordered them to give him the marijuana.

The victim grabbed the gun and then Padilla fired, police said. The bullet went through his hand and struck the girl in the right hand, upper thigh and lower torso.

Police went to the house and found several people inside. They searched the home and found the gun hidden inside.

Padilla was identified as the suspect and arrested.

Padilla's bond is set at $500,000.

More local stories:

Mark Mantovani announces he's running for St. Louis County executive ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Mark Mantovani announced Wednesday that he is again running for the office of St. Louis County Executive - a position he narrowly lost to Steve Stenger in 2018 by about 1,100 votes. The St. Louis County Council appointed Sam Page to County Executive in April 2019 after Stenger was federally indicted on a pay-to-play scheme.

RELATED: 'The Green Book': A life or death resource for black travelers before the Civil Rights Movement

RELATED: Ex-Gov. Blagojevich returns to Chicago after Trump commutes sentence, maintains innocence

RELATED: St. Charles County police stop drug traffickers who may be part of 'large criminal organization'

RELATED: 'Abuse in this case was heinous' | Lincoln Co. child abuse case dragged on for 16 years, suspect hasn't faced justice