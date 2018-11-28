ST. LOUIS – Two toddlers were in a vehicle when unknown occupants of another sedan fired shots at the vehicle.

According to police, a 36-year-old man and 25-year-old woman drove themselves to a police station after they were shot while driving on Jefferson Avenue near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday evening.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and the woman had gunshot wounds on her arm and leg. Both were listed in critical condition.

The two toddlers were not injured. Police do not have any suspects in custody.

© 2018 KSDK