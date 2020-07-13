Do people really win Publishers Clearing House?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Publishers Clearing House commercials are all over TV or social media. While you see people in the commercials winning, there's always a little voice inside that says, "Does that really happen?"
“I'm a Publishers Clearing House winner. That's right. Yeah! Yay. $10,000” McKinley Harris from Winston-Salem exclaimed in 2018.
So, that's a yes. He had a cause to celebrate but Rosalind Guthrie has cause to warn you, so listen up.
“I`m calling to let you know that you are the second prize winner in our big sweepstakes for $2.5 million,” Guthrie said. When the caller said all that, Guthrie started taking notes. The person on the phone gave her a badge number and told her to go to the nearest Walmart or Walgreens to prove her identity through money gram.
“He kept trying to convince me that it wasn`t a scam and he kept saying, ‘Oh, I would not do anything to you like that. I used to be a minister.'”
But, it was a scam. She knew it and hung up the phone. How do you know it's a scam and you're not really missing out on a grand prize?
With the Publishers Clearing House grand prize, they don't call. They show up at your door.
Whether it's the grand prize or a smaller prize from any sweepstakes or business, you never have to pay upfront, no fees, not taxes, not shipping. No legitimate prize makes you pay upfront, ever.