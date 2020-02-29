ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two Washington University students were carjacked and robbed at gunpoint by two men near Forest Park Friday night.

At around 10:10 p.m., police were called to the 6100 block of Pershing Avenue for a “hold up.”

When officers arrived, a 21-year-old man said he was checking the backup camera on his 2014 Volkswagen Passat when he was hit in the head by one of the suspects.

Both suspects were wearing all dark clothing, face masks and were armed with guns, according to St. Louis police. The suspects demanded the 21-year-old man, and the 22-year-old woman he was with, to give them their stuff.

The students gave the suspects their cell phones, wallets and car keys, according to Washington University police.

The suspects then drove off in the man’s car. Later on, officers were able to find the woman’s cell phone in the 6100 block of Waterman Boulevard.

The man refused medical treatment and the woman wasn't injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

