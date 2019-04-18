ST. LOUIS – Two women in their early 20s were robbed outside Midtown Bar and Grill in north St. Louis late Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, police responded to the 2800 block of Vandeventer for a “hold up” call.

A 20-year-old woman and 23-year-old woman told officers they were leaving Midtown Bar and Grill when two men armed with guns approached them.

The women said the men ordered them to lie on the ground before taking items from them.

The two women were not injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

One of the suspects is described as 22-26 years old, around 6 feet tall, 174 pounds, having long dreadlocks and was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

The second suspect is described as 22-26 years old, around 5-foot-10-inches tall with short dreadlocks.

