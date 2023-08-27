2-year-old boy drowns at Lake of the Ozarks Sunday morning

The incident happened at 9:45 a.m. Sunday at the Lake of the Ozarks.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Fairview Heights, Illinois, boy drowned at Lake of the Ozarks Sunday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened at 9:45 a.m. in the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks.

The 2-year-old boy wandered away from his family in the Grand Glaize Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks, according to MSHP. He was later located in the water.

He was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m., MSHP said. He was not wearing a safety device.

No other information was released regarding the incident.

