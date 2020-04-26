2-year-old girl dies in fatal fire in Farmington on Friday

FARMINGTON, Mo. — A 2-year-old girl is dead after a fatal fire in Farmington on Friday.
The Farmington Fire Department was called to Kingsway Drive in Farmington around 8:15 on Friday night for a heavy fire with people reportedly trapped inside a house.
When the department arrived, they found a 31-year-old man and 4-year-old boy had managed to escape, but a 2-year-old girl was still stuck inside the home.
Fire crews searched the home and found the 2-year-old deceased at around 8:26.
The 31-year-old man had serious burn injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur. The 4-year-old boy was not injured.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 8:48, 28 minutes after engine companies arrived. Crews stayed on scene until around 1:42 a.m.
The Missouri State Fire Marshall office, with the assistance of the St. Francois County Coroner and the Farmington Police department are investigating the cause of the fire.
