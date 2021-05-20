x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local News

2-year-old girl shot in thigh in south St. Louis

Police did not say what condition the girl was in at the hospital or what led up to the shooting
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the thigh Thursday evening.

Police said the girl was driven to the hospital by "private conveyance" after suffering the gunshot wound. Police are investigating the incident as an assault.

Police said the shooting happened at around 5:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Eichelberger Street. 

Police did not say what condition the girl was in at the hospital or what led up to the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

RELATED: Suspect wanted for groping victims near trails at Creve Coeur Lake Park

RELATED: Pregnant woman loses unborn child after hit-and-run crash, police looking for suspect car

RELATED: Timeline: How South Carolina couple's crime spree included St. Louis County