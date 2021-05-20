2-year-old girl shot in thigh in south St. Louis

Police did not say what condition the girl was in at the hospital or what led up to the shooting

ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the thigh Thursday evening.

Police said the girl was driven to the hospital by "private conveyance" after suffering the gunshot wound. Police are investigating the incident as an assault.

Police said the shooting happened at around 5:45 p.m. on the 3800 block of Eichelberger Street.

