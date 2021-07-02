Police: 2-year-old St. Louis County boy accidently shoots self

Officers from the St. Louis County police department responded to the call shortly before 6:30 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old boy accidently shot himself Saturday night in north St. Louis County after he was left alone in a bedroom with a gun, police said.

Officers from the St. Louis County police department responded to the 11200 block of Garden Lane shortly before 6:30 p.m., where they found the child with a gunshot wound to his hand.

A family member transported the child to an area hospital, police said.