PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. — A K-9 helped find 20 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent Missouri traffic stop.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, which serves southeast Missouri, said the drugs were found hidden in a spare tire. Troop E posted a photo of the drugs on Twitter Monday.

"Special thanks to Pemiscot Co K-9 unit for the assist," the tweet said.

The street value of the meth is about $160,000, Troop E said.

Police did not say whether any arrests were made.

