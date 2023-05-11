20-year-old dies after shooting in Alton, Illinois

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department.

ALTON, Ill. — A 20-year-old man died after a shooting in Alton, Illinois, Wednesday evening.

The Alton Police Department responded to a shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Rock Springs Drive.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was transported to a St. Louis area hospital. He later died of his injuries at the hospital.

He was identified as Tyrone M. Williams of Alton.

An investigation is ongoing by the Alton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, Illinois State Police and St. Louis Medical Examiners Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.

