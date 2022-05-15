20-year-old man killed in 2-car crash in Monroe County, Illinois

One of the passengers was thrown from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

MONROE COUNTY, Ill — A 20-year-old man was killed and four other people were injured in a two-car crash in Monroe County, Illinois, Saturday evening.

A report from the Illinois State Police said the crash happened at around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Old Route 3.

The report said a 2021 Ford Bronco with four people inside was heading north on Illinois Route 3 when the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet truck tried to pull out from Old Route 3 and struck the Bronco.

Police said the Bronco flipped and one of the passengers was thrown from the vehicle. That passenger, Chance Karnes, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Karnes was a 20-year-old from Herrin, Illinois.

Both drivers and the two other passengers inside the Bronco suffered injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.