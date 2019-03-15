ST. LOUIS — They were looking forward to welcoming home their son from deployment later this year, but a Hillsboro couple will now plan his burial at Jefferson Barracks.

Specialist Jackson Johnson, 20, died on March 5. His parents said both Specialist Johnson and Sergeant Holli Bolinksi from Pickneyville died from a car crash on March 5 in Northern Kuwait.

They say they were in a civilian car when a civilian water truck crashed into them. The crash is under investigation.

Both soldiers were assigned to 657th Transportation Company, 419th Transportation Battalion, 103d Sustainment Command, Mount Vernon, Illinois.

April and Jason Johnson, Jackson Johnson’s parents, described him as funny, caring and kind. They say he loved his family and leaves behind two siblings. Johnson's parents said he loved being in the Army and was studying to become a sergeant.

He will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks.

Specialist Johnson and Sergeant Bolinksi will be honored at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pacific.

April and Jason Johnson say they are incredibly proud of their son and grateful for all the cards and support they've received from the community.