ST. LOUIS — Dierbers Markets is looking for more than 200 new employees at a hiring event Friday.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree Chesterfield, the company will hope to find candidates to fill the positions. Some of the positions will even be eligible for a $400 hiring bonus.

The press release said the positions are in all areas of the store, including management.

To get a jump on the process, applicants are encouraged to start the process by texting the word "team" to 97211 or going to Dierbergs.com/careers.

