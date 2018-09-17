ST. LOUIS — It's among the biggest tickets in town, and fans can't seem to get enough. It's called the "Most family-friendly, action-packed motor sport in the world with four-wheel racing, two-wheel skills and freestyle competitions," all returning to the Dome at America’s Center on March 2 & 3, 2019

St. Louis Monster Jam 2019 tickets go on-sale to the public Tuesday, September 25 via Ticketmaster.

Sign up in advance to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer to get early purchase access to Monster Jam tickets with a special code during the venue pre-sale period from September 18–25: https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/preferred-customer-page.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world. Now across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

Fans also have the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers for photo opportunities and autographs by purchasing a Pit Party pass or a Pit Party Early Access pass, which allows them early entry to the Pit Party. An event ticket is also required.

TICKETS: Tickets start at $15* per person, ages 24 months and older.

Pit Party Early Access starts at $35* per person.

General Pit Party Passes start at $15* each.

