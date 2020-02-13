ST. LOUIS — Details for the biggest Saint Patricks' day celebration in St. Louis have been announced.

The 37th annual Ancient Order of Hibernians Saint Patrick's Day Parade will kick off March 17 at 11 a.m. The third annual Dogtown Irish Festival will start directly afterward.

The parade will have more than 100 attractions, including Irish-themed floats, dancers and more. This year's Grand Marshal is Sandi Swift, the National Historian of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.

The festival will feature food, drink and shop vendors all up and down Tamm and Clayton avenues. For the first time, there will be a family area in Turtle Park with several attractions for parents and kids.

There will be live music from the Rusty Nail from 1-5 p.m. on the main stage at Clayton Avenue and Art Hill Place.

The festival will continue until outside sales end at 6 p.m. and businesses on Tamm Avenue close at 8 p.m.

There will be street closures and parking bans in the area from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Click here to see what streets are affected or for more information on the festivities.

More local news: