2022 'Old Man Winter' promo drops during Macy's Thanksgiving parade

It's the 30th anniversary of the popular holiday song from "Channel 5," now 5 On Your Side.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — If you grew up in St. Louis or have been here for decades, one festive tune and happy lyrics may put you in the holiday spirit.

In 1992, KSDK launched a promo campaign with a song called "Old Man Winter." We've recreated this popular video for 2022 featuring your favorite 5 On Your Side anchors.

This promo debuts Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

We want you to be a part of the holiday celebration. We want videos of you singing the song and you could appear on TV and online this holiday season.

The lyrics:

Old Man Winter's back around,

They lit up the Christmas tree downtown.

Sparkling lights that fill the season,

Anticipation, celebration.

I hear sleigh bells ring,

Children sing Christmas songs.

Happy holidays from Channel 5!