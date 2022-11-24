x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2022 'Old Man Winter' promo drops during Macy's Thanksgiving parade

It's the 30th anniversary of the popular holiday song from "Channel 5," now 5 On Your Side.

More Videos

ST. LOUIS — If you grew up in St. Louis or have been here for decades, one festive tune and happy lyrics may put you in the holiday spirit.

In 1992, KSDK launched a promo campaign with a song called "Old Man Winter." We've recreated this popular video for 2022 featuring your favorite 5 On Your Side anchors. 

This promo debuts Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

We want you to be a part of the holiday celebration. We want videos of you singing the song and you could appear on TV and online this holiday season.

The lyrics:

Old Man Winter's back around,
They lit up the Christmas tree downtown.
Sparkling lights that fill the season,
Anticipation, celebration.
I hear sleigh bells ring,
Children sing Christmas songs.
Happy holidays from Channel 5!

Text your videos to 314-425-5355 or email them to tips@ksdk.com.

    

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out