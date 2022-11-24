2022 'Old Man Winter' promo drops during Macy's Thanksgiving parade

ST. LOUIS — If you grew up in St. Louis or have been here for decades, one festive tune and happy lyrics may put you in the holiday spirit.
In 1992, KSDK launched a promo campaign with a song called "Old Man Winter." We've recreated this popular video for 2022 featuring your favorite 5 On Your Side anchors.
This promo debuts Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.
We want you to be a part of the holiday celebration. We want videos of you singing the song and you could appear on TV and online this holiday season.
The lyrics:
Old Man Winter's back around,
They lit up the Christmas tree downtown.
Sparkling lights that fill the season,
Anticipation, celebration.
I hear sleigh bells ring,
Children sing Christmas songs.
Happy holidays from Channel 5!
Text your videos to 314-425-5355 or email them to tips@ksdk.com.