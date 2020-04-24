21-year-old man on dirt bike dies after car accident in Illinois

A teen was driving fast when he struck the man on the dirt bike, police said

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a man died in an accident in Macoupin County Thursday night.

According to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an accident involving a car and Honda dirt bike around 6:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they determined that an Impala was driving fast on Litchfield Trail and hit a dirt bike.

The Impala was driven by a 16-year-old boy, who was transported by ARCH helicopter to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

A 21-year-old man was driving the Honda dirt bike. He was transported to a hospital by helicopter where he was later pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

The accident is being investigated by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.