22-year-old shot in head while studying walks out of hospital a college graduate

It was a triumphant moment three months in the making

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A Mizzou student-- who was a victim of gun violence - walked out of the hospital today not only a college graduate but a woman with a renewed sense of purpose.



"I think her life is just going to be even greater, I hate the situation that happened, we can't understand it, can't explain it but I think she's still going to be able to do great things," said Jasmine Johnson's mother Shawntaya Wagner.



"so exciting, it's so rewarding that's why we do what we do now,

said Johnson's physical therapist.

22-year-old Jasmine Kay- Johnson was hit with a stray bullet in the head April 8th. It happened in Alton, Il, as she was studying for finals in her room. At the time, Covid-19 had already closed campuses across the country.

"In the beginning, it's always our goal for someone to walk out of here… we really don't know are they going to progress that fast. so that was great," said Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital therapist Sherri Myers.



But the 10 weeks before this day were tough. Her therapist essentially re-teaching her things she's been doing her whole life.

"I was just scared that I didn't feel like myself anymore. that they took that from me," said Johnson. "I don't remember that night or anything about that night. but I do know what happened."



Johnson lost the ability to move her left side but somehow managed to complete her studies officially graduating from the University of Missouri in May.



"See we're representing, she just graduated from Mizzou and she did graduate with honors so again we have been looking forward to this day for so long," said Wagner.



A day that feels surreal, especially given the magnitude of what this family of 3 has been through.



"I feel excited and overwhelmed with love, and really supported... I feel really supported," said Johnson.

Now a college graduate, Johnson says her goal is to work for Rolling Stone Magazine as a journalist.

Two Alton men are facing multiple charges in relation to this shooting.