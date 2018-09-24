JENNINGS, Mo. – A 23-year-old is facing charges after a shooting in Jennings on Sunday.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on Larry Lee Jr., of Florissant, for one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action.

According to the probable cause statement, a witness saw Lee Jr. point two guns at the victim’s vehicle and fired away.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was in the vehicle and shot multiple times. He fled the scene to a gas station at 8319 Jennings Station Road for help. He was transported to a hospital where he’s expected to survive, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 7000 block of Emma Avenue around 10:20 a.m.

© 2018 KSDK