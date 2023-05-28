Man shot, killed in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood Saturday night

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 341-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a shooting in north St. Louis.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the man killed in the shooting was identified as 23-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Police said they were called to the 8800 block of Lowell Street at around 9:50 Saturday night for a report of a shooting, but were not able to find anything.

About 20 minutes later, they received a call from an area hospital, where man had arrived with injures from a shooting just a few blocks from the original call.

When they went to the new scene, the 8800 block of North Broadway, they found evidence of a crime.

Robinson was transferred due to the severity of his injuries, but he died a short time later.

The homicide division is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide division at 341-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.



The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

