ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in St. Louis Saturday night.

Just before 7 p.m., police were called to the Justice Center for a report of a “sudden death” after employees found a man unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 24-year-old Sean Parks.

Police said they didn’t see any signs of trauma and are calling his death suspicious.

The medical examiner is investigating.