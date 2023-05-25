25-year-old reported missing after fight with family member

Tristan Baumer, 25, is suffering from mental illness and is believed to be armed with a kitchen knife.

ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was reported missing Thursday night after a fight with a family member.

The St Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Tristan Baumer, 25, after an incident that occurred at 10504 Duke Drive at 7:00 PM Thursday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tristan Baumer was involved in a physical altercation with a family member and left the scene in the U-Haul. He suffers from mental disabilities and is believed to be armed with a kitchen knife.

Baumer is 6-foot tall with black hair, brown eyes, light complexion, with thin build, wearing maroon hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

He was last seen driving a white and orange 2021 GMC Savana U-Haul bearing AZ, AL91742 at MO 367 and Chambers Road.