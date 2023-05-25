25-year-old reported missing after fight with family member

ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was reported missing Thursday night after a fight with a family member.
The St Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Tristan Baumer, 25, after an incident that occurred at 10504 Duke Drive at 7:00 PM Thursday.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tristan Baumer was involved in a physical altercation with a family member and left the scene in the U-Haul. He suffers from mental disabilities and is believed to be armed with a kitchen knife.
Baumer is 6-foot tall with black hair, brown eyes, light complexion, with thin build, wearing maroon hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.
He was last seen driving a white and orange 2021 GMC Savana U-Haul bearing AZ, AL91742 at MO 367 and Chambers Road.
Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.