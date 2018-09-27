EUREKA, Mo. — Thousands of people are clamoring for a chance to spend 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags St. Louis.

Fright Fest announced the new challenge for the 2018 Halloween season.

So far, more than 25,000 people have signed up for the spooky contest, Six Flags St. Louis confirmed with 5 On Your Side. But only six lucky (lucky?) contestants will be chosen.

Six Flags is accepting applicants through October 3. Click here to register.

If you’ve been to Fright Fest in the past couple years, you might recognize them or possibly have taken a picture inside them. They’ve been used as decorations and a prop for photos, but got transformed this year for the competition.

Six Flags described the coffins as “deluxe, 2’x7’, slightly used coffins.”

Contestants will get a six-minute bathroom break every hour, plus breakfast, lunch and dinner in “bed.” Phone charging stations available and participants can bring blankets, pillows and a sleeping bag to make the casket a little more cozy.

Anyone who completes the 30-hour challenge will get 2019 Gold Season Passes, a Fright Fest prize package, two VIP Haunted House passes, tickets to ride the Freak Train and–of course—their coffin. If more than one person makes it through the contest, there will be a drawing for the $300 grand prize.

