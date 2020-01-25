ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A man was killed in a crash along an Illinois interstate Friday night.
Just before 8 p.m., 26-year-old Dustin Graves was traveling along eastbound Interstate 64 near milepost 26 when his car went through the center median and into the westbound lanes.
His car struck a tractor-trailer head-on, according to a press release.
Graves was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
