FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A man was struck and killed on Interstate 64 around midnight Saturday.

Police said he was hit by a car near mile marker 10. He was 28 years old and from St. Louis.

The driver of the car that hit him is cooperating with police.

Illinois State Police Reconstruction officers are investigating the crash.

Other details on the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.