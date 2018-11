ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood Monday night.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Gravois Avenue around 7:50 p.m. where a woman told police she was sitting inside her 2015 Nissan Altima when an unknown man opened her door.

Once she realized the man had a gun she complied and got out of her car. The suspect got in her car and fled the scene.

She was not injured.

