CENTREVILLE, Ill. — Firefighters in the Metro East battled a three-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning, leaving one person without a place to live.

Around 5 a.m., firefighters with the French Village Fire Department responded to a house near the intersection of Alabama and Market Street in Centreville. The fire was deemed to be three-alarm, however, it was put out quickly. Crews with 5 On Your Side reported large flames tearing through the house.

The home was deemed a total loss.

No one was injured during the incident.

