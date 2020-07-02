WOOD RIVER, Ill. — Three people were arrested after police executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house on Thursday.

The Wood River Police Department had received several complaints about illegal drug activity at a house in the 230 block of E. Lorena Ave. Police said officers had been called to the home in the past.

The home was posted as uninhabitable by the city, but a person claiming to own the home continued to violate the posting, police said.

Following continued disturbances and complaints, the department's patrol and investigations divisions investigated the house and turned over their findings to the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit.

At 6 a.m. Thursday, police executed a drug search warrant at the home and arrested three people inside. They were taken to Wood River City Jail pending illegal drug charges.

A sign was posted outside the home that said: “This drug house is closed for business, courtesy of the Wood River Police Department.”

"The activities at this home is/was a nuisance to the good people who live in this neighborhood," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "The members of the Wood River Police Department will continue to be the front line of interference of illegal activity and nuisances for the citizens who live and visit the City of Wood River."

The department said it has shut down dozens of drug houses since it began its concentrated crackdown.

