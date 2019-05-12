JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two men and a minor were arrested and one is still on the loose after a stolen car crashed into a sheriff's deputy's patrol car in Jefferson County.

At around 1:30 a.m., the St. Louis County Police Department told the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that four men were ‘car plotting’ in the area of Meramec Bottom. Investigators believe the suspects were trying to steal from other vehicles in the Arnold area.

The suspects then headed south on Highway 141.

Later, a car matching the description was spotted by Arnold police. Around 2:45 a.m., the car was involved in an accident.

All four people inside the car ran off. Deputies caught three of them: an 18-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old. The 18-year-old and 17-year-old are at the Jefferson County Jail being interviewed by detectives. The sheriff's office plans to ask for charges to be filed. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office couldn't comment on the 16-year-old since he is a minor.

The fourth suspect was able to get away. A bloodhound followed the suspect's track to a road where the trail suddenly ended. Investigators believe he got into a vehicle and left the area.

Police said they were all in was stolen out of Northwoods. They recovered a loaded magazine for a 9MM and a gun case as well, but the gun is missing.