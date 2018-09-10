ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after four separate shootings left three men dead and another man injured in St. Louis Monday night.

The first occurred in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood at MLK and Hodiamont around 5:15 p.m., when officers arrived a man was found shot to death.

An hour and a half later, officers responded to another shooting in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Officers found a 20-year-old man shot to death in the 1400 block of Belt.

Around 10:10 p.m., a 24-year-old man was found shot to death in the 1300 block of Blackstone. This location is on the edge of the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Just before midnight, a man in his 20’s arrived at an area hospital after being shot in the 1300 block of St. Louis Avenue, which is St. Louis’ Old North neighborhood.

Police have not provided any other details for any of the shootings and have not said if any are connected. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

© 2018 KSDK