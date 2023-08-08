3 firefighters injured after pumper truck rolls over in north St. Louis County

A spokesperson with the Black Jack Fire Protection District said the pumper truck was heading toward a fire when a car pulled in front of it.

BLACK JACK, Mo. — A rollover crash involving an emergency vehicle with the Black Jack Protection District left three firefighters injured Tuesday night.

A spokesperson with the fire district said the crash happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday when a Black Jack Fire District vehicle, a pumper fire truck, was headed north on Old Halls Ferry Road toward a structural fire and a car pulled out in front of it.

The truck weighs more than 40,000 pounds and could not be easily stopped, which resulted in the truck steering left off of the roadway in an effort to avoid striking the car, the spokesperson said. The truck then overturned, injuring the firefighters onboard.

Three firefighters were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The car involved in the crash left the scene, the district spokesperson said.

There is no further information to provide at this time.

