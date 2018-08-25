ST. LOUIS — Three firefighters were injured putting out a fire at Cleveland High School in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

Around 1: 30 p.m., the St. Louis Fire Department reported a fire started in a room on the first floor of the building.

Around 4 p.m., fire officials reported the fire was extinguished and didn’t spread to the rest of the building.

One firefighter suffered minor thermal burns and two other firefighters suffered heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

