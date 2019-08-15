POCAHONTAS, Ill. – An incident that left three people injured in Pocahontas, Illinois is under investigation.

Pocahontas fire crews responded to a house fire on Yates Street Thursday morning. The fire crew was notified by the Bond County Sheriff’s Department to ‘stay back’ from the scene. It is believed it was some sort of domestic incident.

A man was found on the ground with serious injuries in the front yard and two other people were found on the road behind the house. They were all transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the people were injured in the fire or before the fire. It’s also unclear how the fire started.

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side receives more information.

MORE NEWS ON KSDK.COM

RELATED: Criminal investigation into failed prosecution of former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens remains 'active'

RELATED: Autopsy finds Epstein had multiple broken neck bones, report says

RELATED: Philadelphia gunman identified after wounding six officers