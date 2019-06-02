Three people, including two teenagers, were seriously injured in a head-on crash involving one other vehicle. The accident occurred just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a 2018 Dodge Journey was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Natural Bridge Road when it struck a 2007 Cadillac Escalade, that was traveling east.



The three people, including two passengers aged 16 and 14, were transported to nearby hospitals.



It is not yet known who was behind the wheel of the Dodge Journey, nor does not appear that the driver of the Escalade was injured.



We'll continue to update this story when we receive new information from police.