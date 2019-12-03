MONROE CO., Ill. – Three people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed in Waterloo, Illinois, Tuesday.

The crashed happened around 2:45 p.m. near Gilmore Lake Road and Floraville Road, according to the fire department. The FAA said a single-engine Piper PA-32 built in 1976 crashed while on its way to St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, Illinois.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said there were two adults and one child on the plane at the time of the crash. All three were injured, with the worst of the injuries being "a couple of broken legs." All three are expected to survive.

FAA investigators are on their way to the crash site, and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

A witness told 5 On Your Side she saw several people being rescued from the plane. Their conditions are not known.

She described the scene as chaotic.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.