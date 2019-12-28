FLORISSANT, Mo. — An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a bar in Florissant early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to the parking lot of Privilege Lounge for a call of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

A short time later, police responded to a nearby hospital where they met two other men who were injured in the shooting.

Police said all parities knew each other except for one person who was nearby when the shooting happened.

Everyone involved in the incident were taken into custody. Police recovered two weapons that were used.

The three who were injured were treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.